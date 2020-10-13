Tuesday, October 13, a decisive defense council takes place. At the end of this meeting, Emmanuel Macron will be able to take a final decision on the measures to be adopted to curb the epidemic of coronavirus which is increasingly intense in France. 12% of tests show a positive result. 30% of resuscitation beds are occupied by Covid-19 patients in France.

The President of the Republic has several options. To succeed in limiting the spread of the virus, he could take strict measures. A curfew and a new protocol for nursing homes are in the pipeline. Will we go as far as local partial confinements? Nothing can be excluded, said the Prime Minister again on Monday. Emmanuel Macron says, in private, that he is not in favor of a new restriction on travel, but since he said this a few days ago, the epidemic has further progressed.

