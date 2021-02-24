Coronavirus New restriction for Uusimaa tomorrow: Premises for more than 10 people must be able to maintain a safety distance of two meters, also applies to gym chains and grocery stores

In Uusimaa, on Thursday, a tightening of the Communicable Diseases Act will be introduced, which applies to gatherings of people in all other premises except private premises.

All close gatherings in public or even semi-public spaces will be banned in Uusimaa on Wednesday. The Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) is finalizing the decision in accordance with the revised Infectious Diseases Act.

A restriction will come into force on Thursday for all facilities that can accommodate more than ten people at a time. Outdoors, the corresponding limit is 50 people. A decision, now known as Article 58d of the Communicable Diseases Act, is now being made.

All spaces that carry more than ten persons at a time shall be capable of maintaining a distance of two meters from another person. For example, in gyms run by companies or in grocery stores, operators need to make sure that people are not too close to each other.

Already in the past, the use of public spaces and public events has been restricted and municipalities have been able to restrict the use of their own spaces. But now the restriction on gathering thus extends to the premises of private actors and, for example, religious communities.

“It applies to all kinds of spaces where people gather. The restriction is therefore very broad and applies to all facilities except private ones, ”says the deputy area manager Riku-Matti Lehikoinen avista.

If it is not possible to avoid contacts, the entire customer space can be closed completely by decision of the key or the municipality.

The decision has been prepared by a group in Avis, which includes Lehikoinen as well as the general manager Merja Ekqvist, health unit lawyer and district administration chief physicians. According to Lehikoinen, since the amendment to the law is recent, its interpretation has also been discussed with other Finnish authorities.

Mixed private and public actors are therefore obliged in Uusimaa to limit the number of customers or other people in accordance with the new restriction. For example, facilities for exercise and other hobbies are subject to restriction. Restaurants, on the other hand, cannot be regulated by this restriction.

The tightening is also going to affect the recreational facilities for children and young people. According to Lehikoinen, it is now foreseeable that Uusimaa is already close to the second level of corona restrictions in accordance with the government’s hybrid strategy, that Uusimaa should already restrict gatherings for those under 20 years of age.

“Children and young people are subject to the same rules as adults,” says Lehikoinen.

In the process avis features an even tougher tightening for rallies. Possibly next week is the decision presented in section 58g of the Communicable Diseases Act, according to which public facilities can be closed completely.

In that case, for example, team sports, group sports and contact sports facilities, as well as gyms can be presented for closure. Swimming pools, dance venues and amateur theaters could also close.

“We are still considering the third stage, especially in terms of the criterion related to the burden on health care and the capacity of intensive care. It is still under consideration, ”says Lehikoinen.

All according to Lehikoinen, the predictions of the corona situation now seem to be going in a worse direction. Therefore, the strict restrictions of the third stage are now under serious consideration. The decision could only be made for part of Uusimaa.

According to Lehikoinen, the strictest restriction would at least affect the Helsinki metropolitan area, possibly also some other municipalities in Uusimaa, but not the whole province.

“We hope that people would now maintain safety clearances and that the administrators of the facilities would take in only a small number of people. Then there would be no prerequisites for the introduction of 58g, ”says Lehikoinen.

If the most stringent gathering restriction is gone, it can only be valid for two weeks at a time. If the situation so requires, the decision can be made over and over again.

In addition, the municipalities of Uusimaa now have the power to regulate the strictest closure of public spaces in accordance with section 58g. The Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group has recommended that Avia take both decisions, ie first restricting gatherings and then closing the premises.