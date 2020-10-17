The Covid-19 pandemic continues to progress in France. France recorded 32,427 additional cases of contamination in 24 hours, a record since the start of the epidemic, according to figures released Saturday, October 17 by health authorities. This daily record comes after the entry into force since Friday midnight of a curfew in Ile-de-France and in eight metropolises (Aix-Marseille, Lyon, Lille, Toulouse, Montpellier, Grenoble, Saint-Etienne and Rouen) in an attempt to stem a second epidemic wave.

With 90 additional deaths linked to Covid-19, the toll of the epidemic in France now stands at 33,392. As of Saturday evening, France had a total of 867,197 confirmed cases since the start of the crisis for a test positivity rate of 13.1% (against 12.9% on Friday).

A total of 1,868 patients with the most severe form of the disease are currently hospitalized in an intensive care unit, 77 more than the day before.