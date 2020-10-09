Coronavirus New recommendation for the Helsinki Metropolitan Area: “Do not hold private events for more than 20 people”

At a press conference in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District, it was estimated that the coronavirus situation in Uusimaa will not ease any time soon.

To the metropolitan area it is now recommended to limit the limit of twenty people to private events.

Chief Physician of the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) Markku Mäkijärvi said at a news conference on Friday that Hus is proposing a maximum of twenty people and hopes people will take care of safety gaps and masks.

In the afternoon, the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group officially announced that the recommendation had been decided and would also apply to the autumn student party and the Christmas party.

“Recommendation for the Helsinki Metropolitan Area: Do not organize private events for more than 20 people”, Mayor of Helsinki Jan Vapaavuori (kok) tweeted on Friday afternoon.

“We also encourage organizers of sporting and cultural events to require visitors to wear masks,” Tweet continues.

At Friday’s press conference Chief physician of the Hus Inflammatory Center Veli-Jukka Anttila predicts that Uusimaa ‘s infection rates will increase further during the autumn. In the last two weeks, more than 1,000 infections have been diagnosed in Uusimaa.

“Nowhere near is the fold where the situation would level off or the peak of infections would be reached – unfortunately.”

Just over half of those affected in the Hus area are between the ages of 20 and 39. The proportion of people over the age of 60 is now six per cent, although the number of patients over the age of 60 is rising, according to Anttila. It, in turn, may soon show up in hospitals.

Hus has developed a contingency plan for an increase in the number of coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization.

“The number is sure to rise in the coming weeks,” commented the chief medical officer Markku Mäkijärvi.

Hus also intends to expand its range of coronavirus tests.

It is now being assessed whether combination tests could be introduced, in which both coronavirus and influenza could be tested with the same test.

“It is hoped that we will have the combination tests in place by the end of the year, Chief Physician Maija Lappalainen The Hus Diagnostic Center spoke at a news conference on Friday.

Read more: THL and Minister Kiuru hope to introduce antigen tests in corona testing, but permission to do so is still awaiting the opinion of a working group coordinated by THL

In Hus, a study of the reliability of three antigen tests is also beginning. Antigen tests, justified as easy and quick, were in the headlines in August after schools started when access to the test was severely congested. At that time, the Department of Health and Welfare presented the introduction of antigen tests recognizing coronavirus surface protein.