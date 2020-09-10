The mask is now mandatory everywhere in the city of Rennes (Ile-et-Vilaine) since Thursday, September 10. In the coming days, it will be in the city centers of 42 other municipalities in the agglomeration. The measure will last at least until September 30. The prefecture has also asked bars and restaurants to close at one in the morning.

There are more cases of Covid-19 in the department. The rate rose to 98 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Rennes. Young people are particularly concerned. 33 schools reported positive cases. On Wednesday, a high school with 950 students had to close. The Breton capital has gone from an alert level of two to four. There is no no saturation in hospitals. There are only six patients in intensive care throughout Brittany. But health authorities will take more restrictive measures if the situation does not improve.



