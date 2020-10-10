A real concert of casseroles Grenoble in Isère. Restaurant owners knock with it to sound the noise of their discontent. They protest to alert on their situation. They are angry at the closure of bars for two weeks. This is one of the consequences of the department’s passage on maximum alert due to the intense circulation of the coronavirus.

On the side of Lille, in the North, several trades have met to also challenge the new health measures. Many professions find themselves affected and fear serious consequences. “Let us work in strict compliance with health rules of course”, claims a demonstrator. For their part, health professionals believe that in view of the health situation in the country, strong decisions must be taken to curb the virus.