It is one of the three departments where the situation is considered very worrying. Guadeloupe has just registered 800 new positive cases in one week. The CHU Point-à-Pitre is already on the verge of saturation. “Covid patients during the first wave were less numerous than today“, assures Dr. Bruno Jarrige, director of the Covid unit at the CHU.

To try to stop the curve, the Prefect of Guadeloupe Saturday announcement 12 September new restrictions. Among them, the closing of bars and restaurants at 10 p.m. on weekdays and at midnight from this weekend and closing gathering places such as gymnasiums and party halls. Of them other departments worry. While at the national level, the rate incidence is 68.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, it reaches 196 cases in Bouches-du-Rhône and 159 cases in Gironde. Doctors are worried about the Timone hospital in Marseille.