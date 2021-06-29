Based on the daily data presented by the Nuevo León Health Secretariat, in week 25 of the year the average number of positive covid-19 cases per day was 163.35, after 2,287 infections detected from June 13 to 26.

With which this indicator of the state traffic light will rise from 147 in week 24 to 163 in week 25.

It should be noted that for the fifth consecutive week the daily average of positive cases for coronavirus is in yellow, after five consecutive weeks in which it remained in green.

In this rising period, it went from 95 daily cases in week 17 to 99 in week 18, to 96 in week 19, and to 105 in week 20, the last in which it appeared at low risk.

For week 21 the average was 121 daily cases, in 22 of 130 per day, in 23 of 127 daily, in 24 of 147 per day and now in 25 of 163 daily.

On the other hand, in week 25, which for the average number of deaths from covid-19 spanned from June 20 to 26, 41 deaths were reported in the entity, an average of 5.85.

The authority placed this indicator with a value of 6 in yellow in week 24, with an average of 5.42, which is why it is emerging to remain at that risk level.

Regarding hospitalizations, week 24 closed with 274 hospitalized patients and week 25 with five fewer, concluding with 269.

While at the end of week 24 there were 73 intubated patients and at the end of week 25 the figure dropped to 67; in this way, both indicators referring to bed occupancy should continue in green.

For its part, the percentage of positive tests was 38.46 percent, after 2,287 positive cases in 5,946 tests carried out, with 37 percent it was orange in week 24, the same risk that it will have in week 25.

While for the ninth consecutive week the only indicator that appears in a preliminary way according to official figures is the average of daily tests carried out, now with 424.71 per day.