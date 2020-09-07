After several months of interruption, it is time to find the tatami mats for the licensees of a judo club in Varennes-Vauzelles, in the Nièvre. But you still have to take new reflexes. Before going on the mat, young judokas must do without hydroalcoholic gel on their feet and hands. Difficult, in a contact sport, to avoid … contact. “We are constantly adapting, it will change our content a lot. We are going to have a very significant waste of time, but we have to waste time and do things well, rather than rushing and doing anything. what”, says Denis Perreau, judo teacher.

Rugby must also adapt. In a club located in Nevers, in the Nièvre, passage through the locker rooms is prohibited. Young rugby players can be found in uniform directly on the field. The new protocol requires coaches and parents to wear a mask and children to use individual water bottles. Balloons should also be disinfected. For young people, the important thing is to start training again. Hoping that this year the season will come to an end.

