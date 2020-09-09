It looks like a kind of mini pregnancy test, and it works almost the same. The test of this laboratory makes it possible to identify if a patient is contaminated with Covid-19 and this, in about 15 minutes. The nasal particles are removed, then mixed with a reagent before being deposited on the strip. If the test is positive, a second band appears. A quick and easy to use test; according to his company, the use of this test could be extended.

If this test becomes more democratic, it could lighten the workload of laboratories, since it could be carried out in laboratories, by treating physicians, and even by pharmacists. Currently 100,000 of these tests are being tested by Paris hospitals. For the moment, the main obstacle to the deployment of the new tests remains their reliability to be demonstrated. All have a lower detection rate than the classic test. With these rapid tests, the government hopes to be able to test more people and achieve one million samples per week.