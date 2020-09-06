The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, expects an increase in severe cases of Covid-19 in the next 15 days. Indeed, 28 departments are now in the red zone, or 7 more since this weekend. The passage in the red zone allowing to take more restrictive measures, the traders are on the alert. In Lille (North), the fairground rides take place this masked year. “Insofar as the site is suitable, (…) we hope that the party continues”, declares the president of the organizing committee of the fair, Geoffrey de Voies.

In Rouen, in Seine-Maritime, the passage in the red zone resulted in a strengthening of controls. “We have instructions to shoot a little more in the city center, precisely because we know that there are a lot of people, especially in the markets, we do small daily operations, even in bars”, testifies the police sergeant Cyril Langlais.