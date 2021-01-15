Coronavirus New decisions on restrictions: Abit return to contact teaching, hobbies of children and young people do not continue

The majority of the metropolitan restrictions in the Helsinki metropolitan area will continue at least until the end of January.

In the metropolitan area restrictions on children’s and young people’s hobbies are not yet relaxed. In addition, Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa outlined that graduates will be given the opportunity to prepare for student transcripts in contact teaching. In the Helsinki metropolitan area, high school graduates have been dependent on distance learning for a particularly long time.

The decisions were outlined by the Helsinki Metropolitan Area Corona Coordination Group on 14 January.

The return of high school graduates to contact teaching is justified by equality. Abit will return to schools from January 18 until the end of the third period.

For example, the use of the Abitti system used in student transcripts can only be practiced on the premises of an educational institution. Due to the increased weight of student credits, consideration of the situation of graduates and equality at the national level is particularly important, the coordination group explains.

Graduates are also offered the opportunity to participate in assessment week teaching as contact teaching.

No one however, there is no obligation for contact teaching, but abit may also be in distance learning if they wish. The lessons are organized as hybrid teaching so that those in contact teaching are in the classroom. Those in distance learning participate in teaching online.

Graduates are recommended a two-week, voluntary quarantine prior to student enrollment. Those abit who still have missing course credits or the needs for necessary contact teaching will move on to distance learning from 1 March at the latest. Thus, they have the opportunity to secure their participation in student credits starting on March 16 through voluntary quarantine.

In order to provide safe contact teaching in high schools, emphasis is placed on following general hygiene guidelines, using a face mask, and staggering meals, taking into account safety intervals and general hygiene guidelines. Meals for those in contact teaching are arranged at a different time than for those who eat in distance education at the educational institution.

Utilizing all of the school’s facilities will also help ensure safety gaps. Arrival and departure from school are staggered.

Necessary contact teaching needs are secured at the second level. In this way, the studies and graduation of students who need individual support for various reasons are not endangered.

The dances of the old are moved, and the benches are canceled.

Another tertiary education in high schools and vocational schools continues in distance education. The needs of the necessary contact teaching are secured. Contact teaching is offered, among other things, to students with special needs education and developmental disabilities, as well as to students who need individual support for various reasons.

Distance learning will continue until the end of January.

Junior and in youth hobbies, restrictions continue. According to the coordination group, the epidemic situation does not allow for anything else, although the closure of long-term hobbies will have a negative impact on the well-being of children and young people.

According to the group, the situation is being actively monitored, and as the epidemic situation changes, restrictions and recommendations will also be reassessed.

Now the restrictions and guidelines in force will remain in force until the end of January.

In addition to Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa, Kauniainen also monitors the restrictions and recommendations outlined by the coordination group.

All organized recreational activities of the municipalities have been suspended indoors and all recreational activities of those over 20 years of age have also been suspended.

All outdoor shifts for people over the age of 20 have been canceled. Hobbies for people under the age of 20 continue outdoors with shifts already granted. There are no competitions, matches or series. No new shifts will be granted.

Municipal outdoor fields are used by local residents outside the hobbies of children and young people. Supervision and the presence of youth counselors in the fields have been increased. Changing rooms and service buildings are kept closed.

School sports carried out outdoors and on school premises, not in other sports facilities.

Training and competition opportunities for competitive and elite sports will be secured for professional sports, national team activities, Olympic Athlete Support Athletes and Ministry of Education and Culture grant athletes in cooperation with the Helsinki Metropolitan Sports Academy.

The Coordination Group continues to strongly recommend that private actors adhere to the same restrictions. The restrictions are valid until the end of January.

All public and outdoor meetings are prohibited for a limited period. Still, public events and meetings for up to 10 people are allowed if they can be secured in accordance with the instructions of the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Department of Health and Welfare.

For events of up to 10 people, only absolutely necessary ones, such as statutory general meetings and association meetings, should be held, and these should also be used remotely whenever possible.

The Coordination Group continues to strongly recommend that close contacts be restricted between the same household or close relatives of the same permanence. No other private meetings or family reunions are recommended. Participation in funerals or commemorations is still recommended to be limited to a very small number of close relatives.

All customer spaces open to the public are still closed. This means, for example, all urban indoor sports facilities, cultural centers, museums and youth facilities. Workers’ colleges have been suspended. Korkeasaari Zoo is also closed.

Facilities for social and health services, early childhood education, basic education and basic secondary education will be kept open. For example, the necessary use of transaction machines in libraries and the distribution of face masks for the poor will also continue. Cities have defined facilities that provide essential services that are kept open in a limited and safe manner.

The Coordination Group continues to strongly recommend that private actors close similar sports and leisure facilities.

Libraries continue to provide a limited service. It is possible to pick up material from the reservation shelf and from the limited selection and theme shelves at the vending machines. Fast transactions on client computers are also allowed.

The primary method of service in libraries is advance booking and self-service with a vending machine.

A mask must be worn in the library unless medical reasons prevent its use.