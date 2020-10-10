Lille (North), Lyon (Rhône), Grenoble (Isère) and Saint-Étienne (Loire) will be in the maximum alert zone from Saturday 10 October. Étienne Prigent, journalist France Télévisions is live from Lyon, where new health measures will come into force, in order to stem the Covid-19 epidemic. “Sanitary measures are reinforced for restaurants”, Explains the journalist, while bars and cafes will remain closed for 15 days.

“‘It’s a real headache’ confided to me earlier a person in charge of the sector. There are sometimes fine lines between what a bar-restaurant is and a restaurant itself.”, He emphasizes. Bars are ultimately the main targets of these new measures. What’s more, according to scientific studies, a distance of one meter is not enough, “however, these establishments sometimes welcome a lot of people over a day or an evening. ”