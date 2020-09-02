Only 23 cases of Covid-19 have been identified in this French overseas community in the South Pacific of 270,000 inhabitants, including no premises and everything is done so that the virus does not circulate.

The government of New Caledonia announced, Tuesday, September 1, the extension of restrictions on the archipelago’s borders until March 27, 2021 to protect itself from Covid-19 from which it has so far been free.

Only 23 cases have been identified in this French overseas collectivity in the South Pacific of 270,000 inhabitants, including no local, and everything is done so that the virus does not circulate and that the inhabitants lead a normal life there.

“We are a small Gallic village which is resisting. All around us, the world is experiencing an upsurge of the virus and we therefore have a responsibility to keep New Caledonia in this favorable situation”, said the president of the collegiate government, Thierry Santa.

Since March 20, international flights have been drastically reduced and all arrivals must be placed in a fortnight in requisitioned hotels. A PCR test must be carried out before departure and another before leaving the hotel. This system is extended until March 27, 2021.

Currently, Air Calédonie International (ACI) operates three flights each week to Tokyo (stopover for Paris), but only one returns to Nouméa with passengers given the limited capacity in hotels, two flights to Sydney and two to Wallis and Futuna, islands without any known case of coronavirus.

“I appeal to the good citizenship and the responsibility of Caledonians. There is no question of resuming pleasure trips, we are not in a situation which makes it possible to go on vacation”, also declared Thierry Santa, while the great holidays of the austral summer will begin in December. Punctual repatriation flights for Caledonians still stranded in the Pacific zone will also be organized.