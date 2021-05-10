Coronavirus Nepal’s coronation situation worsens: Climbing organization calls for return of oxygen cylinders taken to mountains, China wants fence at top of Mount Everest

China has blocked foreign mountaineers from reaching the summit of Mount Everest since last year due to a coronavirus pandemic. Nepal has issued more than 700 climbing permits this year, more than half of which are to the top of Mount Everest

China plans to place the climbing destination on top of Mount Everest authentic. The reason is concerns about the spread of the coronavirus to Chinese Tibet from Nepal, news agencies say.

According to the news agency AFP, the Tibetan Mountaineering Association told the Chinese state news agency Xinhua. The fence or fences set climbing guides before you get to the top. No schedule or other details were provided.

China has blocked foreign mountaineers from reaching the summit of Mount Everest since last year due to a coronavirus pandemic. This year, 21 Chinese climbers have received a climbing permit.

The coronavirus pandemic spread to the world from China, but the state has got rid of it. Now, the coronavirus is spreading at a record rate in neighboring Nepal, on the border with Mount Everest. On Sunday, 8,777 infections were reported in Nepal.

Nepal has issued a total of more than 700 climbing permits for the April-May mountaineering season, including 408 for Mount Everest, Reuters reports. The situation is so difficult that on Monday, the Nepalese Mountaineering Organization asked climbers to bring back empty, used oxygen cylinders that climbers usually leave somewhere along the way.

In total, there are only about 1,600 intensive care units for 30 million people in Nepal. There are an average of 0.7 doctors per 100,000 people. Representative of the Ministry of Health of Nepal Samir Kumar Adhikari told Reuters that Nepal would urgently need about 25,000 oxygen cylinders to prevent coronavirus patients from dying.

China has promised to send about 20,000 oxygen cylinders. According to a calculation by the Nepal Mountaineering Association, climbers and their local guides, sherpa, have taken about 3,500 bottles to the mountains this spring alone.

The situation in Nepal has worsened since new virus variants began to spread in Nepal’s neighboring state of India. The incidence rate in Nepal has increased from about 9 to 324 per month.