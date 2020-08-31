It is the country most affected by the pandemic, which has infected more than 25 million people worldwide and killed more than 843,000.

The United States approaches, Monday, August 31, the threshold of 6 million infections with Covid-19. Some 5,993,668 people have contracted the virus and 183,034 have succumbed to it, according to Johns Hopkins University, which refers across the Atlantic. It is the country most affected by the pandemic, which has infected more than 25 million people worldwide and killed more than 843,000.

The heaviness of the American balance sheet could play on the scientific tempo: the head of the American Medicines Agency (FDA) announced that it was possible that a future vaccine against the coronavirus would first be authorized in the United States according to a report. emergency procedure, before the end of clinical trials supposed to confirm safety and efficacy.

“It will be a decision based on science, medicine, data. It will not be a political decision”, Stephen Hahn said in an interview published on Sunday by the Financial Times, denying that he was under pressure from President Donald Trump to authorize a vaccine before the presidential election on November 3.