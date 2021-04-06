Coronavirus Nearly 400 conscripts have been infected with the coronavirus this year

The cluster of infection found in Hamina last week has so far infected the soldiers with 49 soldiers.

This in 391 conscripts have been infected with the coronavirus. Thirty of the infections have been found during Easter.

The first time a coronavirus infection was detected in a conscript was in mid-March last year.

In total, a total of about 500 conscripts and about 80 members of the regular staff have contracted the coronavirus in the Defense Forces last year and this year.

Three consignments have entered the service during the coronavirus. There are about 12,000 conscripts in each arrival batch.

The latest a larger cluster of infections was in the Hamina garrison of the Maasotakoulu last week. To date, 49 people have been diagnosed with the virus.

Of those infected, 44 are conscripts and five are students of the basic staff of the Land War School.

The Army School has two conscript companies: a Jaeger company and a transport company. The size of one arrival batch is about 300 conscripts.

“Traction chain tracing is underway,” says a spokesman for the Maasotakoulu school Sari Pöyhönen.

“The conscripts have been divided into smaller units so that the entire team does not get sick. They have not been one big group during the entire Corona period. ”

Communications Manager Max Archipelago The General Staff assures that the situation in Hamina is under control, even though the numbers of infections are high.

There is currently no course running at the Reserve Officers’ School in Hamina.

Archaic according to the infections, it is impossible to avoid in the garrisons when the conscripts return from vacation.

“During March, the number of new cases came at a pretty steady pace, significantly more than before. It is comforting that for the most part they seem to be in the same chains of infection, ”says Arhippainen.

“Now it seems a bit like the infections don’t stop but the pace of infection seems to slow down a bit.”

Defense Forces update their infection status weekly to their website.

Infection clusters have occurred in the past in the Karelian Brigade and the Coast Brigade, among others. Both are served by a large number of conscripts from the metropolitan area.

During the coronavirus epidemic, the Defense Forces has divided conscripts in troop divisions into three divisions, each with two weeks off and four weeks in training.

The aim is that conscripts belonging to different groups do not have contact with each other within garrisons. However, the Defense Forces are unable to control how conscripts behave when they are free.