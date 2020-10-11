This is the result of a consultation carried out by the Order of Nurses, from October 2 to 7, with its members and relayed by Le Parisien.

They want to hang up their white coats. As France faces a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, nearly 40% of nurses want to change jobs, according to a consultation carried out with 60,000 caregivers by the Order of Nurses and relayed by The Parisian Sunday 11 October.

This survey was carried out from October 2 to 7. “This figure is important, that’s why we are launching the alert”, underlines the president of the Order, Patrick Chamboredon, in the daily newspaper. “There is growing discomfort in just six months.”

If 33% of nurses questioned believe that they were in professional burnout before the Covid-19 crisis, they are now 57% to consider themselves in burnout, specifies the newspaper. “Not seeing the end of the tunnel when you’re on the front line is very complicated, continues Patrick Chamboredon. Everyone is asking the same question: when is this going to end? “

Several hospital unions and caregivers’ groups called for a “day of mobilization and national strike” on October 15, to demand “immediate massive hires” and an “significant increase in wages”.