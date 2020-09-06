The Minister of Health Matt Hancock called for vigilance, in order to try to avoid that this increase in the youngest does not affect the whole of the population, in particular the oldest.

An evolution “worrying”, according to Health Minister Matt Hancock. The United Kingdom recorded, Sunday, September 6, nearly 3,000 new cases of Covid-19 infection against 1,813 on Saturday, a level unprecedented since the end of May.

In total, 347,152 confirmed cases of contamination have been identified since the start of the epidemic in the country, the most bereaved in Europe with 41,551 deaths linked to the virus. Two new deaths were recorded on Sunday.

The number of patients currently hospitalized stands at 756 (for 124 new admissions), including 69 on ventilators, according to official British figures.

“The increase we have seen today is worrying”Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Sky News, noting that these new cases are mainly diagnosed in “the youngest”.

The Minister thus called for vigilance, in order to try to prevent this increase among the youngest from having repercussions on the entire population, in particular the elderly.

“Unfortunately, it is starting to look like we are heading into a period of exponential growth in the pandemic in the UK”, responded Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, in a statement.

On Twitter, opposition Labor health official Jonathan Ashworth judged the increase “deeply worrying”, calling on Matt Hancock to explain his approach to MPs on Monday. As it has already done, Boris Johnson’s conservative government intends to reinstate restrictions locally when the situation requires it, in order to avoid a new containment at the national level, devastating for the economy.