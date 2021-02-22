Coronavirus Nearly 240 infections have already been detected at Rauma shipyard – According to the chief doctor, the yard’s testing practices have probably not been followed: “Otherwise, such a situation could not have developed”

A total of 237 coronavirus infections have been detected at the yard. According to the chief physician of the Infection Unit of the Satakunta Hospital District, no more susceptible viral variants have been revealed from the infected cluster so far.

Rauman a few additional infections have appeared in the dock-related coronavirus cluster by Monday night. Almost all of the yard’s production staff has been placed in official quarantine.

The rest of the week at the shipyard was revealed extensive infectious cluster. Last week, the health services of the city of Rauma tested the entire population of the yard, ie about a thousand people.

The Satakunta Hospital District announced on Monday night that a total of 237 coronavirus infections had been diagnosed at the yard, which means that the infection has been detected in almost a quarter of the yard’s employees. About 10-15% of infections are likely to be old positive cases.

So far, the cases found at the yard have been fairly mild and the infected have not needed hospital treatment. However, Rauma Health Center and Satasairala have prepared for the need for treatment to increase.

“Everyone who has worked in the yard’s production area has had to be considered exposed because about a large proportion of the samples are positive,” says the chief physician of the Satakunta Hospital District Infection Unit Raija Uusitalo-Seppälä To HS.

According to Uusitalo-Seppälä, at least the most susceptible virus variants have not yet been revealed.

“No virus variant has been detected with this, but we cannot say for sure that it would not be,” says Uusitalo-Seppälä.

The yard’s production was closed on Friday. Over the weekend, the yard’s facilities were cleaned and disinfected.

Rauman the city’s chief physician Hannu Nordqvist estimates in a text he wrote to the city’s social and health committee on Sunday that largely the housing of foreign workers in group accommodation and group transportation to the workplace increases the likelihood of infections.

According to Nordqvist, the workers’ housing arrangements have made it possible for an infected worker to expose and infect workers living in the same accommodation.

Challenges have also been encountered in infection detection. According to Nordqvist, the challenge has been increased by the need to use an interpreter, cultural differences and the occasional difficulty in reaching the personnel of Rauma Marine Constructions or subcontractors.

Nordqvist also writes that Rauma has increased information in the employees’ mother tongue. This is to emphasize that quarantine decisions are binding and that violating them is a punishable offense under criminal law.

Raija Uusitalo-Seppälä thinks that she has been infected in the shipyard area for some time. “Maybe there’s also been a delay in applying for samples,” he says.

“At least the paper yard has had a line for that [työntekijöiltä] a negative corona test has been required on entry, renewed 72 hours after entry. However, this has certainly not actually happened, because otherwise such a situation could not have developed. ”

In Rauma there is concern that the cluster of infection is spreading from the yard to other parts of the city. Mayor Johanna Luukkonen According to Rauma, there have already been corona infections, but so far there are no indications that the yard cluster has spread to the city.

The yard employs a large number of foreign workers. Employees on a business assignment in Finland may live closely and often travel on business trips. In close contact, the virus may spread more easily, especially if the instructions on safety intervals and the use of masks are not followed.

According to Luukkonen, these issues are currently being investigated in Rauma. The city’s health authorities, the regional government agency and the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) were in close contact with the yard’s main contractor and subcontracting network over the weekend.

According to Luukkonen, companies are now updating their plans for measures, surveillance and reporting to curb the spread of infections.

“Healthcare experts and entrepreneurs meet daily and it is considered that all agreed measures should be taken. Let’s see if it has an impact and can respond to new situations. Concretely, the sleeves are wrapped, ”says Luukkonen.