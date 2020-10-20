Is the curfew well respected in the affected areas? This new measure aimed at fighting the Covid-19 epidemic, which entered into force on Saturday, gave rise to “3,019 verbalizations”, announced Gérald Darmanin, Monday, October 19.

“There were 19,300 checks”, of “citizens but also establishment controls”, said the Minister of the Interior on TF1.

Since midnight Saturday, it is forbidden to travel between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in Île-de-France and in the metropolitan areas of Lyon, Lille, Toulouse, Montpellier, Saint-Etienne, Aix-Marseille, Rouen and Grenoble. As during confinement, people leaving during curfew must bring travel certificates, and this only if they have valid reasons for moving – work, health reasons or even a “pressing family reason” .

Any offender is liable to a fine of 135 euros, then to six months in prison and a 3,750 euros fine in the event of a double recidivism (three frauds in total).

The number of checks and the number of verbalizations prove “that the police and the gendarmerie are there, and that the French are listening to the sanitary conditions that the President of the Republic wanted”, added Gérald Darmanin Monday evening on TF1.

Almost all of this curfew is respected. Gérald Darmanin, Minister of the Interior on TF1

The health situation is particularly tense in Ile-de-France, where 605 patients were hospitalized in intensive care on Monday, a marked increase compared to Friday (528). The occupancy rate of intensive care beds by Covid-19 patients has exceeded 50% in the region (54%), said the Regional Health Agency.