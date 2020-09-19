France recorded nearly 13,500 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, a number equivalent to that recorded the day before, and 26 additional deaths, according to data released on Saturday, September 19 by Public Health France.

In addition, 3,853 coronavirus patients were hospitalized over the last seven days – or 227 more than the figures announced the day before -, including 593 in intensive care, said the public health service.

The positivity rate (proportion of the number of positive people compared to the total number of people tested) increased, for the first time in a few days, to 5.6%, against 5.4%. Since the start of the epidemic, at least 31,274 coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in France, including 20,714 in hospitals. The day before, alarming statistics had been published before being put into perspective.