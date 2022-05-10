Coronavirus NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has a corona infection

Stoltenberg has mild symptoms and is said to have been fully vaccinated.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on 28 April.

STT

10.5. 21:25

Military alliance With the Secretary General of NATO At Jens Stoltenberg is a corona infection, says a NATO spokesman Oana Lungescu On Twitter.

Norwegian Stoltenberg has mild symptoms and is said to have been completely vaccinated.

Following Belgian guidelines, Stoltenberg continues to work from home.