Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Coronavirus NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has a corona infection

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 10, 2022
in World Europe
Stoltenberg has mild symptoms and is said to have been fully vaccinated.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels on 28 April. Picture: AFP / Magazine image

STT

10.5. 21:25

Military alliance With the Secretary General of NATO At Jens Stoltenberg is a corona infection, says a NATO spokesman Oana Lungescu On Twitter.

Norwegian Stoltenberg has mild symptoms and is said to have been completely vaccinated.

Following Belgian guidelines, Stoltenberg continues to work from home.

Recommended

