The executive may take measures ranging from closing restaurants to restricting travel until the end of March 2021.

The National Assembly gave the green light on the night of Thursday to Friday, October 2 to the controversial extension of the possibility for the government to take health restrictions until the end of March 2021. These restrictions can range from restaurant closings to the limitation of travel.

After seven hours of exchanges punctuated by tensions, the deputies adopted at first reading this extension bill by 26 votes in favor, 17 against and 3 abstentions, without the votes of the left and the right. It must now be considered by the Senate.

“We share the concerns of our fellow citizens and the government” in the health crisis, but “the proposed text goes too far and for too long”, said Philippe Gosselin (LR), noting that the period includes the departmental and regional elections in March.

Same prejudices on the left: the deputies of La France insoumise judge the transitional regime “not necessary” and the Communists warn against a “habituation to a regime derogating from common law”. Parliamentarians have extensively relayed the arguments of the Defender of Rights, Claire Hédon, who warned against the risk of“disproportionate interference” to rights and freedoms.

On the side of the majority, some have pleaded unsuccessfully for flexibility, in particular for discotheques closed since March – a “banishment” sector and youth according to Christophe Blanchet (MoDem), himself operator of several of these establishments for twenty years. Isabelle Florennes (MoDem), also expressed her “extreme vigilance”, fearing that the bill will become “a Trojan horse” attacking freedoms.

Entered into force on March 24, the then newly created state of emergency was maintained until July 10. A law organizing his exit then came into force, with restrictions still possible; on the movement of people or vehicles, the obligation of tests for people arriving or leaving the territory, the reception of the public in certain establishments or even gatherings.

These restrictions were expected to end at the end of October. Alas, faced with the acceleration of contaminations, the government has already imposed in eleven cities, including Paris and Lyon, the closure of sports halls and bars at 10 p.m., a total closure of bars and restaurants in Aix-Marseille and Guadeloupe. . For now, Paris and the inner suburbs could go into maximum alert zone from Monday if the progression of the epidemic is confirmed.

The government nevertheless tries to reassure. Health Minister Olivier Veran announced that the executive was working on a new bill by January with measures to be taken “proportionate”.