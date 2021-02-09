D.he economy in northern Germany is pushing for a relaxation ahead of the federal-state conference on Wednesday – but the Hamburg Senate in particular is putting the brakes on. On Tuesday morning, Mayor Peter Tschentscher (SPD) and his Senate members leaned over the latest developments. In the end, the decision was made that “loosening cannot be promised”, as Senate spokesman Marcel Schweitzer later put it. In particular, what is happening around the known virus mutations cannot be adequately assessed, which is why the mayor will go to the conference on Wednesday with a “very clear stance”, whereby Schweitzer also admitted that these discussions can develop their “own dynamic”.

Not only are the mutations slowing the Senate, but also the developments of the corona virus, which has been known for a year. The reproductive value (R value) in the Hanseatic city is 0.85, which, according to Schweitzer, is “significantly too high”, just as the number of new infections from the Senate’s point of view is only characterized by a “very moderate decline”. According to Schweitzer, he is sorry that he has not been able to say anything else for weeks, but one has to “stay honest”. There is also a “longing for other messages” in the Senate, but as things stand now, there cannot be a binding step-by-step plan.

The North Chamber of Commerce and Industry called for such an opening perspective with comprehensible level criteria on Tuesday. The chairman Norbert Aust said that swinging between opening and closing must be prevented. If this cannot be enforced nationwide, there must be a coordinated approach in northern Germany. According to its own information, the IHK Nord represents around 700,000 companies in the five northern German states. The Hamburg Industry Association also called for an opening perspective. “It is much more important than more crisis meetings to develop a long-term strategy for how we can live and work with the virus in the long term,” emphasized the head of the association, Matthias Boxberger. However, the number of infections is still too high and the development of the mutations too unclear to implement extensive loosening.

It doesn’t look like openings in schools either. School Senator Ties Rabe (SPD) said on Tuesday on the sidelines of information about school events as a whole that one would have to wait and see what the federal-state conference decides. But he assumes that Hamburg will stay in the current mode until the start of the March holidays. He pointed out that it also made no sense to start up a school system for a week. In the future, one must plan for an opening of the schools after the March vacation. He used statistics to determine what the Corona period means for schoolchildren. Last summer, up to 200 more young people than usual left school without a degree. These should now receive offers to catch up on the secondary school leaving certificate. In 28.1 percent of families, for example, no German is spoken, which is a problem for the respective students in distance learning without the usual exchange in schools: “That is difficult in times of the pandemic,” said Rabe.

The incidence value is 70.0

The number of confirmed corona infections rose by 162 on Tuesday in Hamburg. That is 24 less than on Monday and 47 less than on Tuesday a week ago, as the health authority announced. The incidence, i.e. the number of new infections per 100,000 inhabitants within a week, remained at 70.0 as on the previous day. A week ago this value was 86.3. According to the RKI, the number of those who have died of or with the virus since the beginning of the pandemic has increased by 3 to 1148. According to the health authorities, 353 Covid patients were treated in the hospitals of the Hanseatic city on Monday. There were 75 corona patients in the intensive care units on Tuesday, according to the register of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (Divi). That is one more than on Monday. They used a good 13 percent of all intensive care beds in Hamburg. The number of vaccinations is currently increasing by 1200 every day and is now more than 54,000.