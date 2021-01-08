In the first episode of his Corona podcast in 2021, Christian Drosten gave updates about the new virus mutation, among other things. You have to “take these seriously”.

Munich – While the Corona vaccines, despite various delivery problems, with hope in the new year, they make us Virus mutations still worries around the world. virologist Christian Drosten has now in his first “CoronavirusUpdate “Podcast talked to the NDR about the changed variants and described the first findings as” very remarkable “.

The Virus B.1.1.7. you have to “take it really seriously” because the first findings are out Great Britain and Denmark Evidence suggests that there is a higher one R value and the mutation would be more spreadable. In Denmark, according to Drosten, the situation can be observed particularly well because the genetic material is analyzed there many times. The important question now is whether the new virus, which was introduced from England, will prevail against the old virus. “If so, then we know that this variant is more widespread and that the R value of this variant is higher.”

Corona mutation with an incidence value of 1.5 could be “a real problem”

If the value is actually 1.5, “then we have a real problem,” warns him Head of Virology at the Berlin Charité. The exponential growth of the mutated virus indicates a “increased fitness“Down. “As an experimental virologist, I have to swallow. Something like that doesn’t just happen. ”

Actually, one knows in his department that viruses would not become so much more aggressive “by a few mutations”. Hence his initial skepticism, which has probably still not turned into one hundred percent conviction. “The data is coming together and that is really amazing”. However, he also assumes that it could take until Easter or May before there is clear evidence of the current fears.

Coronavirus: Christian Drosten gives the all-clear for Germany for the time being

What the situation in Germany is concerned, Drosten can at least give the all-clear. “I don’t think we have a big problem with the variant at the moment.” But you have to take the situation seriously and look more closely for the mutations in this country. Another positive water level report is that so far nothing indicates that the Corona mutation could be more dangerous for infected people. So far, researchers have not been able to determine any significant differences in the course of the disease.

The vaccinations should also not be stopped by the new variants. “We are not very concerned about the mutated virus from England. At most it could be that a few out of a hundred people are not completely protected, but that they get a scratchy throat when infected with the mutated virus Vaccine protected.

Does it make sense to inject the second dose of the vaccine later to vaccinate more people faster? That’s what the new is about #coronavirusupdate with Christian Drosten.https://t.co/LAEBSsxCDJ pic.twitter.com/kX1JEi2aw4 – NDR Info (@NDRinfo) January 5, 2021

Vaccines from Moderna and Biontech: Drosten mentions the possibility of vaccinating more people

Regarding the vaccines approved by the EU from Biontech and Moderna Drosten also thinks it makes sense to administer the second dose of the vaccinations at a later point in time than is currently required. “Both mRNA-Vaccines like those from Biontech and Moderna have a really strong immune response to the first vaccination ”. So you can afford a longer waiting time between doses and vaccinate more people faster. Scientists also agreed that the sustainability of the immune protection is possibly even greater with a longer time interval. (ta)

List of rubric lists: © Stefan Boness / Ipon via www.imago