Coronavirus Municipalities in the Helsinki metropolitan area refuse to vaccinate summer workers from other parts of Finland – “This is not done because of bullying”

The coronavirus vaccine can only be obtained outside your home country if you have lived in another place for at least three months.

Espoo has decided not to give the coronavirus vaccine to its summer residents. For example, an adult under the age of 30 who lives in Espoo during the summer due to his summer work and at other times of the year in his place of study in Vaasa has received a negative decision.

“I got information from Vaasa that if you get the first peak from Espoo, you get the second from Vaasa. However, it was said in Espoo that if you live in the city for less than three months, the first vaccine cannot be given, ”the young adult’s mother tells HS.

Due to the sensitivity of the subject, he does not want his own or his son’s name in public.

Espoo the decision to amaze the mother. Now it may be possible to receive the vaccine until September, when studies in Vaasa will continue.

He finds the situation unfortunate: at a time when some people are not using their own vaccination opportunity, those who are willing do not get the vaccine and protection against the coronavirus becomes more difficult. Now the boy is in quarantine because one who was at the same Midsummer party has been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection.

The mother thinks the young people working in the outdoor community are intervening in vaccination. In the summer in particular, numerous summer workers from all over Finland arrive in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“In Finland, it is hoped that as many people as possible will take the vaccine, and this is how Espoo works. It was said from Espoo that the boy could visit there a few hundred kilometers to get the vaccine. Our son is certainly not the only one who is in the same situation, ”he says.

“ “It’s not an idea for solos, but to implement vaccinations in the best possible way.”

Why Espoo refuses to give the first dose of vaccine to its summer residents?

Director of Espoo Health Services Sanna Svahn says that the same policy applies to the entire Helsinki metropolitan area, ie also Helsinki, Kauniainen and Vantaa. He justifies the line with a recommendation from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). It is recommended that everyone be prepared to take the coroner vaccine in their official community.

The recommendation is based on the fact that vaccines are distributed in municipalities according to population.

“It’s not an idea for solos, but to implement vaccinations in the best possible way,” Svahn says.

Only in exceptional cases can the vaccine be obtained in another location. The requirement is to live in another locality for at least 12 weeks. Thus, a person living permanently elsewhere can receive the vaccine in Espoo, for example, only if he or she is also able to take another dose of the vaccine in Espoo.

“There are a lot of moving pieces in the vaccination program. You have to make one instruction that is the same for everyone, ”Svahn says.

But is that so now? An alien living in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area receives the vaccine in Finland if he or she resides in the country for at least four weeks.

According to Svahn, the deviation from the guidelines for foreign workers is based, among other things, on infections in the construction industry.

“Traveling in Finland to get the vaccine is possible without restrictions. Thus, it is considered that foreign residents have a good opportunity to follow THL’s guidelines. ”

An individual citizen cannot negotiate vaccination, Svahn says.

“We can’t favor anyone. We have to be equal. ”

“ “The employer must accept that the employee visits his or her place of residence during working hours.”

THL: n manager Mika Salminen justifies a strict vaccination line by the number of vaccines.

“If there were plenty of vaccines and vaccines could be exchanged between municipalities in case of such situations, this problem would not exist and flexibility would be easy. This is not to be done because of bullying. ”

According to Salminen, vaccines are not easy to move around the country.

“Municipalities are very reluctant to vaccinate a large number of out-of-town residents, and more summer workers are coming to the Helsinki metropolitan area than elsewhere. Espoo is reluctant to vaccinate because the vaccine is out of their hands. Vaasa, on the other hand, would save one sats. There are many reasons, and you have to draw a line to something. ”

Salminen pushes the demand for flexibility for employers because taking the vaccine has been considered a valid reason to be out of work.

“The employer must accept that the employee visits their place of residence during their working hours. You should negotiate this with your employer. There will be costs, of course, but not everything is perfect in life. ”

Part people have failed to use their scheduled vaccination times. In Helsinki, for example, more than a thousand vaccines have not been given because the person who booked the time has not arrived, HS news in March.

According to Salminen, no significant vaccine losses have yet been reported. He hopes for understanding from the people.

“Vaccination time comes when it comes. We should try to take these things into account in families. ”