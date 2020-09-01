In France, the positive cases are progressing as the queues to be tested. At the end of July, there were 1,537 people infected. In mid-August, 3,082 individuals tested positive for Covid-19. An increase due in part to tests, much more numerous than a month ago but also to the multiplication of contact cases. There are those linked to the return to work, those to taking public transport … So large cities are taking the initiative to launch their own screening centers like in Paris.

A solution, while the deadlines are lengthening to obtain an appointment in private laboratories. “I live in a shared apartment and I was asked to take the test, so that we are not positive”, testify a Parisian. The objective of the city of Paris: to open a screening center in each arrondissement, from September 7.

