Coronavirus “Mua is harassing,” says a hard-working trainer about new corona restrictions that close gyms

The decision of the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland closes the gyms for two weeks at the turn of the year. In Helsinki, gym visitors hope that the closure will not last longer.

“Wake pretty strong emotions. It is haunting me, ”he commented Anna Patrikainen news that the Regional State Administrative Agency of Southern Finland (AVI) is banning the opening of gyms, for example, between 28 December and 10 January.

On Thursday evening, Patrikainen trained at the Elixia gym in Kamppi, Helsinki. The background music was playing and the crowds were rare, but here and there the fitness equipment gained momentum.

Touhu is familiar to Patrikainen, as he visits the gym five times a week. In the past, he also participated in body fitness competitions.

“I have been active since I was 19 years old. I need challenging exercise. ”

Patrikainen explains the anxiety of the upcoming lockout by the fact that going to the gym is also of great refreshing importance to him. According to Patrikainen, the season brings with it busy and cold outdoor air.

“The rest of the year is busy at work. If I come to the hall when there are worries, then when I leave, those worries are no longer involved. ”

Read more: Uusimaa bans indoor public events and closes premises – Exemption for children and young people

Patrikainen also enjoys astanga yoga at home and has an exercise bike, but he thinks exercising at home and outdoors is no substitute for gym training. When there are many kinds of restrictions during Korona and you are at home working remotely, it is refreshing to go elsewhere, such as at the gym, Patrikainen explains.

In the gym, considerable distances reduce the risk of coronary infection. At Kamppi Elixia, the equipment must be disinfected as a safety precaution before and after use. Patrikainen says he doesn’t go to the gym during peak hours.

“And people come to the gym healthy. I think this is a low-risk infection. ”

Patrikainen thinks that the break of a couple of weeks announced by Avi is not very long yet.

“It can be a good rest for a hard worker.”

Anna Patrikainen was fit in the spacious premises, as the crowd was seldom in the hall.

But if the break stretches, Patrikainen thinks the situation will become gloomier.

“Man is created to move. Prolonged immobility increases discomfort. ”

Patrikainen thinks that the immobility of the Korona period will continue to fall sharply in the future in the form of musculoskeletal disorders and, in general, deterioration in physical functioning.

On Thursday, Felix Gutierrez trained on a treadmill at the Fressi gym in Helsinki.

Future the gym lockout also darkens the minds in other gyms in Helsinki. Along Annankatu in the Fress Hall Felix Gutierrez work out on the treadmill. Gutierrez trains five times a week.

“This is a nice place. I like to work out, ”Gutierrez says.

Of course, he’s not happy to know that avi is banning gyms from opening for a couple of weeks.

“But a couple of weeks isn’t a problem for me. If the closure gets longer, then it will be more tedious. ”

Gutierrez is originally from Peru, but has lived in Finland for six years. He works in a restaurant.

Gutierrez considers the significance of various restrictions in the Corona period. He has not taken the vaccine himself and does not intend to take one. He finds it unfortunate that various restrictive measures are aimed at getting everyone to take action vaccine.

“If working in a restaurant requires taking a vaccine, then I guess it has to be taken,” Gutierrez thinks.