Coronavirus Most vaccinated in Southern Savonia – HS’s new, updated graphics now follow the progress of coronavirus vaccinations by hospital district

Several localities are preparing to start mass vaccinations. In Turku, a vaccination center is planned, a town hall in Rovaniemi and a multi-purpose hall in Mikkeli.

In Finland At least 62,000 coronavirus vaccinations have been given, ie a good percentage of the Finnish population has been vaccinated. The figure is from the Department of Health and Welfare’s (THL) vaccination registry, which was updated on Wednesday morning.

There is a delay of a few days in registering vaccinations, which means that the number of people vaccinated is actually higher. Persons who have received at least one dose of vaccine are listed in the vaccination register.

Quantitatively, most vaccinations have been given in large hospital districts. At least 16,700 vaccinations have been given in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus). The second highest number of vaccinations has been given in the hospital district of Southwest Finland, where about 5,620 people had been vaccinated by Wednesday morning.

HS’s new graphics, which are usually updated on weekdays, now follow the progress of vaccinations by hospital district:

When the number of vaccinations is proportional to the population of the hospital district, most vaccinations have been given in the South Savo hospital district. There, about 3.5 percent of the area’s residents have received a coronavirus vaccine.

“In practice, social and health care staff have been vaccinated. Residents and staff of service homes have also been largely vaccinated. Now we are going with home care residents and staff, as well as people over the age of 85, ”says Pandemic Manager of Social and Health Services in Southern Savonia (Essote). Hans Gärdström.

However, according to Gärdström, the number of people vaccinated in the coming weeks will not grow at the same rate as before, as fewer vaccines are coming to the area than in previous weeks. He also points out that information from the vaccination register is lagging behind. According to Gärdström, the first dose of vaccine in the Essote area has been given to a total of about 3,900 people, compared with about 3,400 in the vaccination register.

After South Savo, the highest proportion of vaccinations has been given in the East Savo hospital district, where 2.6 per cent of the population has been vaccinated, and in the North Karelia and Kainuu hospital districts, where 1.8 per cent of the population has been vaccinated.

Relatively The lowest number of vaccinations has been given in the hospital districts of Vaasa, Central Finland and Päijät-Häme, where, according to THL, about 0.6 per cent of the population had each been vaccinated by Wednesday.

In Central Finland, vaccines have been given according to when they have been received, says the chief physician of the Central Finland Hospital District. Juha Paloneva.

“Given the population, we haven’t received vaccines very fiercely,” Paloneva says.

According to him, for example, the Pohjois-Savo hospital district, which includes Kuopio University Hospital, initially received significantly more vaccines than the Central Finland hospital district.

“The difference was pretty big, but our vaccine numbers will grow in the future and those numbers will level off.”

SocialThe Ministry of Health and Health has stated in its letter of guidance to municipalities and hospital districts that coronavirus vaccines should be given as soon as they are available. Municipalities and hospital districts are responsible for arranging vaccinations. THL, on the other hand, monitors the implementation of vaccinations and their effects.

THL’s leading expert Mia Kontio reports that the first batches of vaccine are distributed in proportion to the size of the so-called first-line health care personnel in the hospital districts. As a result, there are currently significant differences in the proportion of hospital districts per capita.

According to Kontio, nationwide, coronavirus vaccinations have progressed “at a reasonably good pace”.

“Initially, vaccines went to a few places and it has only been available since the beginning of the year. As vaccinations spread from healthcare personnel to nursing homes and municipalities, they can be accelerated, ”says Kontio.

Rate thus, in principle, it will be accelerated, but it will not be strongly reflected in the number of people vaccinated, as booster doses will be given to those who have already received the first dose of the vaccine.

Approximately 50,000 doses of Pfizer and Biontech vaccines have arrived in Finland per week, and vaccines were to arrive at the same rate in February. However, according to Kontio, for example, about 40,000 vaccines have been received this week.

The quantities of doses leaving the areas are currently being checked and calculated, Kontio says.

Read more: The Mayor of Turku was surprised when there are fewer vaccines coming than expected – It turned out that THL had made a calculation error

In Finland as in many other countries, the pace of vaccination has become not so much practical arrangements as problems with the availability of vaccines. The same message is heard from hospital districts.

“Vaccine arrangements are progressing well with the vaccinations that are available,” says the chief medical officer. Juhani Sand Pirkanmaa Hospital District.

“We always expect information from THL on vaccine volumes, and everything we get is set in motion immediately,” says Essoten Gärdström.

Mass vaccination plans are currently being finalized in hospital districts. In Turku, for example, the Turku Exhibition Center is reserved for vaccinations. Mayor Minna Arven according to the city is preparing for mass vaccinations to begin in early February.

There are also plans to introduce a multi-purpose hall in Etelä-Savo.

“Saimaa Stadiumi hall could be a suitable place for Mikkeli,” says Gärdström.

In Rovaniemi, the town hall has elected the chief physician of the Lapland Hospital District Markku Broasin according to the vaccination center.

Several municipalities in Lapland have already switched to vaccinations for people over the age of 80, Broas says.

“We have a good situation in Lapland in the sense that we have received the Moderna vaccine this week. I understand that it would be possible to distribute them by the end of next week, when our vaccine coverage would increase to closer to ten percent. ”

Vaccinations Progress in Finland is strongly influenced by whether and when Astra Zeneca’s vaccine is authorized.

The vaccine is currently awaiting a marketing authorization process from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which is currently expected to be available next week. Following the EMA, the marketing authorization has yet to be approved by the EU Commission.

Both Pfizer, Biontech and Moderna have received marketing authorizations from the Commission on the same day that the Agency supported the authorization.

If the Astra Zeneca vaccine is granted a marketing authorization, according to preliminary data, hundreds of thousands of Astra Zeneca vaccines will be coming to Finland at once, says THL’s Kontio. This would mean that mass vaccinations could be launched in many localities.

“Then we can vaccinate the elderly more quickly, but there are still a lot of open questions here,” says Kontio.

Finland procures its corona vaccine through joint procurement by the European Union. According to its population, Finland receives 1.23 per cent of jointly procured vaccines.