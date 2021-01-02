Coronavirus More than ten passengers were turned off from Finnair’s Amsterdam flight – Finnish corona test certificate is not valid

The passenger is responsible for ensuring that he or she has the correct travel documents with him or her, says Finnair’s Director of Communications.

Helsinki-Vantaa More than ten passengers on Finnair’s flight from Amsterdam to Amsterdam were turned down on Friday who did not have the evidence of a recent negative coronavirus test required by the Dutch authorities.

Authorities require a certificate of test in English, German, French, Spanish or Dutch. A certificate in Finnish or, for example, a text message is therefore not valid.

“At our house there are instructions given by the Dutch authorities on what kind of certificate to accept. And unfortunately, if the customer does not have such a certificate, we cannot take him on a flight, ”Finnair’s Communications Director Days Tallqvist says.

Tallqvist tells BTI that passengers are advised to read carefully the up-to-date regulations of the authorities of each destination country on what kind of certificate the country requires.

“A lot of countries require different certificates during these exceptional times, such as negative corona test certificates,” Tallqvist says.

Tallqvistin according to the passenger, during the Korona period, the passenger is also responsible for carrying the correct travel documents. These may currently include, for example, a certificate of negative corona test when traveling to some countries.

“All customers currently traveling need to find out” what the requirements of the destination country are.

Passengers were first told about the conversion Yle.

Finnair has compiled instructions or links to the authorities of the various countries Travel bulletinspage. For example, guidance for the Netherlands can be found at the link In English.

However, Finnair does not instruct its customers on how to obtain the necessary certificates in Finland, for example.

“It is not the job of the airline to give detailed instructions on the requirements of each different country. This is really the responsibility of every customer to find out, ”says Tallqvist.

The requirements of the authorities may change even quickly, he warns.

“This is, of course, for passengers now, sadly, quite a jungle.”

However, after the turnovers on Friday’s Amsterdam flight, Finnair is trying to remind its customers of the following flights, for example, about language requirements, Tallqvist says. Among other things, text messages are used.