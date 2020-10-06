The NGO Médecins sans frontières carried out tests in accommodation centers, food distributions and workers’ homes.

The most fragile on the front line. More than one in two people in great precariousness, mainly migrants, has been infected with Covid-19 in Ile-de-France according to the first study of its kind published Tuesday, October 6 by Médecins sans frontières (MSF).

The NGO conducted tests in accommodation centers, food distributions or workers’ homes. She found there “particularly high prevalence”, she emphasizes in the report, with a positivity rate of 55% on average,

The survey mainly concerns foreigners, who represent 90% of the sample of 818 people tested by MSF. “The results show an enormous prevalence. The main reason is the promiscuity and the accommodation conditions which have generated clusters”, for example in the gymnasiums where these people were sheltered at the dawn of generalized confinement, comments Corinne Torre, head of the France mission at MSF.

Conducted between June 23 and July 2 with Epicenter, the epidemiology center hosted by MSF, the study revealed strong disparities depending on the types of sites on which people were tested: thus, in the 10 centers of accommodation where it operates, the positivity rate reached 50.5%, compared to 27.8% on food distribution sites and 88.7% in the two migrant workers’ homes. At the end of last week, the positivity rate of the general population in Paris was around 12%.