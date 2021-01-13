As Covid-19 cases began to spread around the world, scientists noted that, unlike the coronavirus that caused the 2003 outbreak, the spread of SARS-CoV-2 could not be contained by detection based solely on symptoms. .

According to the scientific publications of the time, asymptomatic and clinically mild infections were rare in the SARS-CoV of 2003. Furthermore, no cases of transmission were reported before the onset of symptoms. However, the new coronavirus spread faster than the old one and tests showed that it does spread from people without symptoms.

What remains to be known exactly is the proportion of Covid-19 infections associated with these patients. Magazine JAMA Network Open published research that points out how transmission from people without symptoms accounts for more than half of all cases.

Its authors, scientists from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta (United States), affirm that the identification and isolation only of individuals with symptomatic Covid-19 will not achieve control current spread of SARS-CoV-2.

Transmission from people who are infected but do not have any symptoms can arise from two different infection states: individuals presymptomatic (who are infectious before symptoms develop) and individuals who never experience symptoms (asymptomatic or never symptomatic infections).

The experts analyzed the relative amount of contagion of presymptomatic, never symptomatic and symptomatic patients in different scenarios in which the proportion of transmission of people who never develop symptoms (that is, remain asymptomatic) and the infectious period varied according to the best published estimates.

The importance of people without symptoms

The basic hypothesis of the model was that the maximum infectious capacity occurs in the median of the onset of symptoms, that 30% of people with infection never develop symptoms and that 75% are as infectious as those who do develop symptoms. Combined, these baseline assumptions imply that infected people who never develop symptoms may account for approximately 24% of all transmission.

Thus, the results show how 59% of all transmission comes from asymptomatic transmission, according to the baseline scenario of the model. On the other hand, 35% of new cases come from people who infect others before showing symptoms (presymptomatic individuals); and 24% of people who never develop symptoms.

“Under a wide range of values ​​for each of these assumptions, it is estimated that at least 50% of new SARS-CoV-2 infections originate from exposure to individuals with infection but without symptoms“say the CDC researchers.

The authors assure that, in addition to the identification and isolation of people with symptomatic Covid-19, to effectively control the spread, it will be necessary to reduce the risk of transmission from infected people who do not have symptoms.

“Measures like use of chinstraps or masks, hand hygiene, social distancingHe and strategic testing of people who are not sick will continue to be critical in slowing the spread of the disease until safe and effective vaccines are available and widely used, “they conclude.

(Source: Sinc.es Agency)