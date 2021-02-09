Coronavirus More than a thousand Vantaa residents are quarantined due to exposure in kindergarten or school, suspicion of virus modification in several schools

To date, no coronavirus infection in Vantaa schools or kindergartens has been confirmed as a virus variant.

Vantaa there are currently 1,188 people in quarantine in early childhood education, schools and colleges. There were still 1,250 people in quarantine on Monday. Information about quarantines has been updated on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

The number is possibly record high, according to the Deputy Mayor of Vantaa Timo Aronkytö and the physician in charge of infectious diseases Kirsi Valtonen Vantaa Infectious Diseases and Hygiene Unit.

“At least I don’t remember having such figures,” Valtonen says.

People in primary education have been most exposed to the coronavirus, 976 people. For example, 454 people are exposed in Hakhtila Lehtikuunen school and 78 in Hiekkaharju school. There are 146 people exposed in early childhood education, of which 94 are from the Koivukylä kindergarten pavilion and 37 from Ravuri kindergarten. Ten people have been exposed to secondary education, at the Vantaa Vocational College’s Varia office in Hiekkaharju.

Vantaa announced three new infections on Tuesday. One had been found at Jokiniemi school and two at Kytöpuisto school in Havukoski.

Suspected virus modification is currently associated with at least infections in Jokiniemi, Kytöpuisto, Havukoski, Veromäki, Itä-Hakkila, Lehtikuusen, Sotungi and Viertola schools, as well as infections detected in Ravuri kindergarten and Koivukylä kindergarten pavilion.

The suspicion of a virus variant also explains the high quarantine rates in Vantaa. If it is suspected that the infection is due to a viral variant, the contacts of the infected person have been identified as more susceptible to exposure, as the viral variant is much more easily transmitted from person to person. Therefore, people are also more sensitive to quarantine than, for example, before Christmas, when coronavirus infection rates were also high in Vantaa.

“Before Christmas, there were no suspicions of virus modification, so quarantine was imposed differently. Now quarantine is ordered more precisely and extensively, ”says Aronkytö.

With suspected virus modification, quarantine can last for 14 days, and those exposed must go for a coronavirus test twice.

Because tracing is still congested in Vantaa, traceability chains are long in some cases and entire categories may therefore have been quarantined as a precaution.

Of the numerous Despite the suspicions, no infection in Vantaa’s schools or kindergartens has so far been confirmed as a viral variant, says Valtonen, the doctor responsible for infectious diseases.

“In one case, a family member of a schoolboy was diagnosed with an infection caused by a viral variant, but a schoolboy was not. However, we were more sensitive to the case, ”says Valtonen.

It can take up to two to three weeks to detect a virus variant in a positive coronavirus sample.

Vantaa update coronavirus exposures in schools and early childhood education with exceptional frequency.

For example, Espoo and Helsinki update information on quarantined people once a week, Vantaa three times a day.

“It’s based on the vision of our Infectious Diseases Unit. The community needs to know the current situation, how many infections there are and how many have been exposed. Based on the information, people will hopefully be more cautious, ”says Aronkytö.