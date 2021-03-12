Coronavirus More than a thousand vaccines have not been given in Helsinki because the scheduled person does not arrive – the doses must be given quickly to someone.

About 17 percent of Helsinki residents aged 80–84 are still without vaccination.

Part vaccination times in at-risk groups remain unused.

The cases are isolated, but they are told daily by the head doctor of Helsinki health centers Timo Lukkarinen.

By the middle of this week, a total of 1,100 vaccination periods had not been used in Helsinki. This is about 2.4 percent of appointments.

About 3,000 vaccines are given daily in Helsinki. The amount varies from week to week, as slightly different amounts of vaccines are available in different weeks. This week, Helsinki received 16,000 vaccines and just over 3,000 are distributed daily.

In his replies sent to HS by e-mail, Lukkarinen speculates that vaccination times will not be used for very mundane reasons, such as forgetfulness, misunderstandings or illness.

Vaccine however, it does not last very long, only about six hours. Therefore, the aim is to give the vaccine to another person in case the allotted vaccination time is not used, but it is not canceled in time when the vaccine dose has already been thawed.

In Vantaa, the aim is to provide such “surplus vaccines” to healthcare professionals, says Vantaa’s Deputy Mayor for Social and Health Care. Timo Aronkytö.

“We have a list of people like that we invite to the scene at the end of the day to get vaccinated,” Aronkytö says.

“If no one gets there, the caregiver can use their own discretion and give the vaccine to the escort of the person to be vaccinated, for example. That way, vaccines aren’t wasted. ”

In Helsinki, the same procedure is followed: surplus vaccines are given to healthcare professionals. There are no such situations for the director of health and substance abuse services in Helsinki Leena Turpeisen however, it should be noted that the vaccine should be given, for example, to the person being vaccinated.

“We have so many health professionals to side, always one of them can be reached. So here we follow the vaccination schedule. ”

In Espoo in turn, the aim is to have someone who has booked the next day of vaccination during the same day.

In this case, the vaccination order issued by the National Institute for Health and Welfare will be maintained, says Espoo’s Director of Basic Safety Sanna Svahn. However, according to Svahn, there have been very few unused vaccination times.

In Espoo, about 19 percent of all people over the age of 85 have not been vaccinated. 63% of 75-84 year olds have already received the vaccine.

In Helsinki 17% of vaccinated people aged 80-84 are currently vaccinated without vaccination. This means that just over 2,000 Helsinki residents in this age group have not yet been vaccinated.

According to Lukkarinen, these are mainly delays related to residents’ schedules or some of those to be vaccinated have not been reached at first. In addition, there is a group of elderly people for whom the vaccine is not suitable at all, says Lukkarinen via e-mail.

All in all, vaccinations have made excellent progress in Helsinki, according to Lukkarinen.

“The figure is excellent and shows that great progress has been made in vaccinations,” Lukkarinen writes.

Helsinki strives to reach all vaccinees of the turn age group. The City of Helsinki will send a letter home about the vaccinations, and in addition, all vaccinees who do not book a period of time will be called if their contact information is available. According to Lukkarinen, the personal call has been well received.

Helsinki is moving to vaccinations for people aged 70-74. Of these group vaccination appointments started in Helsinki on Tuesday. Vaccination can be booked online at koronarokotusaika.fi or from an appointment number on weekdays between 8am and 6pm. The number is 09 310 46300.

Vaccinations has been a huge effort for municipalities, requiring the daily work of hundreds of employees in Helsinki alone.

Helsinki has hired 120 vaccinators from the private sector, and there are hundreds of other staff: they transport vaccines, plan vaccination communications or make appointments.