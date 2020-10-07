Coronavirus More than a thousand face mask factory workers were diagnosed with coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka

The factory employs a total of 1,700 people, so the infection has been diagnosed in more than half of the staff.

Over A thousand workers at a plant that makes face masks in the United States have been diagnosed with a coronavirus infection in Sri Lanka, authorities said on Wednesday, according to news agency AFP. Thus, more than half of the staff members of the plant near the capital, Colombo, have contracted Covid-19 disease. The factory employs 1,700 people.

Other factory workers as well as their families will be quarantined and tested for the virus. There are also strict movement restrictions in the surrounding areas. For example, schools were closed and all public gatherings are prohibited.

Large some of the infected carriers have been asymptomatic, according to a bulletin sent by the factory owner. The country’s leading epidemiologist Sudath Samaraweeran according to him, tracing of the infection is underway, but he says there is no certainty as to whether it will be able to trace how the disease originally entered the factory.

Face masks were manufactured at the factory until August, but since then production has shifted to sportswear.

A U.S. compiler of coronavirus data Johns Hopkins University only 13 coronavirus-related deaths had been reported in Sri Lanka by Wednesday.

The 1,026 infections found at the factory are the largest single cluster of infections in Sri Lanka, according to AFP. According to AFP and Johns Hopkins University, less than 4,500 corona infections have been diagnosed in a country with more than 21 million inhabitants.