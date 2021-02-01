Coronavirus More than 800 Vantaa residents are currently quarantined due to exposure in kindergarten or school, infection tracing is congested

“If infections start to rise from this, the challenges of tracking will increase exponentially,” says Deputy Mayor Timo Aronkytö.

Vantaa the number of people exposed to the coronavirus in kindergartens, primary schools and educational establishments is currently 834. Those exposed have been quarantined.

The number sounds wild, but it is in the same category as in November-December, says Vantaa’s deputy mayor Timo Aronkytö.

“Yes, this increases the risk that the disease will become even more active. We do not yet know how many of the exposed people will get sick, but probably a small part, ”says Aronkytö.

Aronkytö refers to information collected by the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) that the risk of further infection schools are small. Since the beginning of the fall semester, THL has been collecting data on exposures in early childhood education and schools and the subsequent infections that have occurred.

By January 11, municipalities had reported a total of 42,914 people who had been exposed to the coronavirus in kindergartens, schools, or colleges. Only 1.4 percent of them had become infected.

The most are currently exposed in basic education in Vantaa. There are 704 of them.

83 people have been quarantined in early childhood education and 13 people in secondary education. The first- and second-year students of upper secondary schools are in distance education in Vantaa, as well as students in vocational schools.

Information about those in quarantine has been updated on February 1 at 3:01 p.m.

Vantaa also reported separately in the evening about one of the largest school exposures at Lehtikuunen School. In the last five weeks, the school has been diagnosed with five infections. The two most recent of these are suspected of being a mutated virus, but it is not yet known if this is really the case.

Aronkydön According to Vantaa, there are now a worrying number of people who have been exposed and quarantined.

“I find this worrying, and the situation needs to be monitored closely. But quarantine is also a precaution, it must be remembered. ”

According to Aronkydö, mass tests have been performed on some classes. This week, it is debating whether mass tests should be conducted more extensively and even entire schools should be tested.

Grown up Infection rates have also congested infection tracing in Vantaa.

“The infections have not been in contact for a couple of days, which means that about a hundred cases of the disease are currently unresolved,” says Aronkytö.

Last week, about 51 percent of cases of the disease could be traced in Vantaa, but now the figure is lower, according to Aronkydö.

“It’s just under 50 percent.”

Vantaa has reported a total of 623 coronavirus infections in the last 14 days. In the previous two weeks, 425 infections were reported.

It is not yet known to Aronkydö whether the increased infection rates are due to the transformation virus. The suspicion of a viral virus that came to light on Monday at Lehtikuunen School was the fourth such suspicion, as such have already been reported three times in the Vantaa area during January. With suspicion, quarantines have also been imposed more sensitively.

The incidence of coronavirus in Vantaa is the highest among the municipalities in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

According to Aronkydö, it is planned to add more personnel to the tracking.

“If infections start to rise from this, the challenges of tracing will increase exponentially.”