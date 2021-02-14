D.he health authorities in Germany reported 6114 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day. In addition, 218 more deaths were recorded within 24 hours, according to figures from the RKI on Sunday. On Sunday, the number of cases reported by the RKI is usually lower, among other things because fewer tests are carried out on the weekend. The data give the Status of the RKI dashboard from 5.30 a.m. again, subsequent changes or additions are possible.

Last Sunday, the RKI had recorded 8,616 new infections and 231 new deaths within one day. The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. In the case of the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18, at 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

Seven-day incidence continues to decline

The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) was 57.4 nationwide on Sunday morning, according to the RKI. Four weeks ago, on January 17th, the incidence had been 136. Its previous high was reached on December 22nd at 197.6. Most federal states continue to record falling seven-day incidences, according to the RKI.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the RKI has counted 2,334,561 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany (as of February 14, 00:00). The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher since many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of people recovered to be around 2,119,100. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 64,960.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.90 according to the RKI situation report from Saturday evening (previous day 0.87). This means that 100 infected people infect 90 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a long time, the infection process subsides.