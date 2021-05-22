More than 60 developing countries, led by India and South Africa, asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Saturday suspend vaccine patents for three years and other products against coronavirus.

The proposal sent to the WTO by 62 countries, including Venezuela and Bolivia, slightly modifies the one presented on October 2, 2020, due to the lack of consensus in more than half a year of debates.

The text emphasizes that the suspension “should be in effect for at least three years after the decision is made.”

After that time, the General Council of the WTO should review whether the Exceptional circumstances that justify the suspension of intellectual property rights, and if not, such a measure would be terminated, said the countries defending the proposal in an official note to the agency.

The new text specifies which products should suspend their patents, including “diagnostics, therapies, vaccines, medical devices, personal protective equipment, their materials and components, as well as manufacturing methods” in the fight against the coronavirus.

More than 60 developing countries have asked the World Trade Organization (WTO) to suspend patents for “at least three years.” Photo: AP

The countries that presented the proposal affirmed that this measure is “increasingly urgent” to try to increase the production of tools against the coronavirus, given the emergence of new variants of the virus that could potentially be resistant to therapies and vaccines.

Rejection of the proposal

Many developed countries and pharmaceutical companies oppose this proposal, arguing that “suspending patents will not increase vaccine production in the short term”, since the necessary infrastructure to produce them in developing areas does not yet exist.

They also ensure that the intellectual property rights that are defended by patents “are essential to promote research.”

And they point out that without them it would not have been possible to develop in a record time of just one year more than a dozen vaccines against Covid-19.

Key summit

The new proposal is presented a few days before the annual assembly of the World Health Organization begins, in which increasing vaccine production will be a central issue.

In addition, the presentation coincides with a G20 health summit in which leaders from several countries insisted on the need to distribute vaccines more equally.

The fact that the United States government announced earlier this month its opening to negotiate the suspension of patents, at a time when that country is making rapid progress in vaccinating its adult population, fueled hopes that they could begin talks about it in the WTO.

For her part, the United States trade representative, Katherine Tai, stated that “it is a global health crisis and the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic require extraordinary measures.”

“The goal is to provide as many safe and effective vaccines as possible to the greatest number of people as quickly as possible,” Tai explained in early May.

With information from EFE

CB