A new threshold has just been crossed on a global scale, in a context of an upsurge in cases of Covid-19 infection. More than 40 million confirmed cases of contamination have been identified across the world, according to a count made by AFP and Reuters from official figures available, Monday, October 19.

According to experts, the actual number of infections is probably much higher, as not all cases are necessarily reported and tests not 100% reliable.

According to Reuters data, the spread of the pandemic continues to accelerate as winter approaches in the Northern Hemisphere. It took only 32 days to go from 30 to 40 million cases, while it took 38 days between 20 and 30 million. To go from 10 to 20 million cases, it took 44 days and the first 10 million cases had been reached in three months, after the onset of the disease in Wuhan (China).

The daily number of new cases also exceeded 400,000 for the first time at the end of last week, and the average was 347,000 new cases worldwide per day in the same week. It was 292,000 cases in the previous week.

The United States, India and Brazil remain the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. North America, Central America and South America account for 47.27% of the world’s cases.

Europe, where some 150,000 cases are recorded every day, accounts for more than 17% of the global total, and nearly 22% of deaths linked to the virus.