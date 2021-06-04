Coronavirus More than 20 workers became infected in a hospital epidemic caused by the Indian variant in Kanta-Häme – why were so many unvaccinated?

The first dose of coronary vaccine does not yet provide very good protection against the Indian variant. However, according to THL, the vaccination interval is not being shortened, even for healthcare staff.

In Hämeenlinna At the rapidly spreading coronavirus epidemic at Kanta-Häme Central Hospital, 23 completely unvaccinated workers became infected. They were not permanent staff or directly in patient work. Why did the hospital work so many unvaccinated?

“For example, out of ten students in training at the time of the epidemic, seven became infected with covid. According to THL’s guidelines, it has not been possible to include students as part of the critical SOTE staff, ”said Kanta-Häme’s Chief Medical Officer. Sally Leskinen on Thursday.

Thus, students doing their internship in the hospital have not reached the top of the vaccination schedule, but young students have been left waiting for the moment of vaccination according to their age. According to Leskinen’s estimates, the infected students are about 20-30 years old.

In total, more than a hundred infections have been reported in the hospital epidemic, of which at least 42 by medical staff. Of these, 17 had received the full vaccine series, i.e. two vaccinations. Two of the nursing staff had received the first dose and one of them had already had covid-19 disease once.

As a nurse or medical students have unpaid internships lasting a few weeks early in their studies. Trainees primarily follow the work or practice the skills of their future profession under supervision.

“The trainees had been guided through the hospital epidemic that started through this chain [alkuperäisten] coronary patients, in the internal medicine department at a time when infections had not yet been detected, ”says Leskinen.

In the departments of internal medicine and hematology, where the epidemic started, 93 per cent of the staff had already received two and more than 97 per cent had received at least one coronary vaccine, Leskinen emphasizes.

“As the disease has continued to spread, it has spread to other units, two surgical and neurological departments, and other staff. Those infected and exposed also have other staff, such as a secretary and a hospital caregiver. ”

In these units, staff have not yet been vaccinated as extensively with two doses of vaccine as, for example, in the internal medicine department, as they do not employ staff identified as urgent and critical.

Following the detection of the hospital epidemic, training was suspended throughout the hospital for the safety of both students and patients.

According to Leskinen, there are no other reasons for trainees not to be vaccinated than THL’s policy. There is no vaccine resistance among the employees. More than 80 percent of the entire central hospital staff has received at least one vaccine, Leskinen says.

“ “We have instructed that those coming to hospitals for shorter internships will not be vaccinated.”

Health and a leading expert from the Department of Welfare (THL) Mia Kontion there is no change in THL’s policy.

The same policy applies to the whole of Finland.

“If a trainee comes to a unit for a longer period of time where other workers have been vaccinated on grounds of urgency and criticality, the trainee is automatically entitled to vaccination.”

According to Kontio, what is a short internship is at the discretion of municipalities and hospital districts.

“After all, a few weeks is a short time,” he ponders.

Hospital epidemic caused by the Indian variant of the coronavirus, i.e. the so-called Delta variant. Based on a British study, it is known that the Pfizer and Biontech vaccine provides only 33% protection against infections caused by the Delta variant in those who received a single dose of the vaccine.

Twice vaccinated, it provides 88% protection, according to the study.

According to Chief Medical Officer Leskinen, the vaccination interval for health care personnel “probably needs to be shortened in a targeted way”.

“After all, since the beginning of the hospital epidemic, we have vaccinated staff with a more frequent vaccination interval than instructed, so that we have been able to guarantee the availability of care and the safety of the staff involved in patient care. For most, getting the second dose speeded up in a few weeks. ”

“ There is currently no real possibility of shortening vaccination intervals.

THL: n According to Kontio, despite the spread of the Delta variant, there is currently no real possibility of shortening the vaccination intervals, as this would mean a slowing down of the 1st doses.

“The strategy has been to give as many people as possible even some kind of protection as soon as possible,” he says.

Even health care workers make no exception, even though there is ongoing evaluation for vaccination of different sections of the population, he said.

“Vaccination order is in line with the regulation and does not specifically mention the different occupational groups, so we go in chronological order. ”

Finnish coronation vaccination decisions are also influenced by the size of weekly vaccine batches that cannot be known in advance.

