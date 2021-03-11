The health authorities in Germany reported 14,356 new corona infections to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) within one day – and thus 2444 more than exactly a week ago. That comes from figures from the Robert Koch Institute on Thursday. The number of new infections reported within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants (seven-day incidence) also rose from 65.4 the previous day to 69.1.

In addition, 321 additional deaths were recorded within 24 hours. Exactly one week ago, the RKI had registered 11,912 new infections and 359 new deaths within one day.

With the value of 69.1 on Thursday morning, the seven-day incidence rose again above the value of exactly four weeks ago: On February 11, the incidence was 64.2. The number of new infections in Germany fell significantly for weeks in January and February. Recently, however, it stagnated, which could also be due to the spread of more contagious variants.

High on January 14th

The high of 1,244 newly reported deaths was reached on January 14th. Among the new infections registered within 24 hours, the highest value was reached on December 18 with 33,777 – but it contained 3500 late reports.

The RKI has counted 2,532,947 detected infections with Sars-CoV-2 in Germany since the beginning of the pandemic. The actual total number is likely to be significantly higher, as many infections are not recognized. The RKI stated the number of those who had recovered at around 2,337,000. The total number of people who died with or with a proven infection with Sars-CoV-2 rose to 72,810.

The nationwide seven-day R-value was 0.96 according to the RKI situation report from Wednesday evening (previous day 0.97). This means that 100 infected people theoretically infect 96 more people. The value represents the occurrence of the infection 8 to 16 days ago. If it is below 1 for a longer period of time, the infection process subsides; if it is consistently higher, the number of cases increases.