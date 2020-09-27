D.As expected, the Robert Koch Institute reported a comparatively low number of new corona infections this Sunday. The health authorities had transmitted 1411 cases within one day, the RKI announced in the morning. Experience shows that the number of cases reported is usually lower on Sundays and Mondays, also because not all health authorities report data to the RKI on the weekend.

On Saturday, the highest value since April was reached with 2507 new corona infections.

The peak of the daily reported new infections was at the end of March / beginning of April at more than 6000. The number then tended to fall and rose again in July. In August, the number of cases was just over 2000 (2034). The number of new infections detected also depends on how many people are tested.

Five new deaths

According to the RKI figures, at least 284,140 people in Germany have been proven to have been infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus since the beginning of the Corona crisis (data as of September 27, 00:00). The number of deaths related to a corona infection is 9,457 – five more deaths than the previous day. According to RKI estimates, around 250,800 people had survived the infection by Sunday morning.