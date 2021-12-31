Coronavirus More than 11,000 coronary infections were reported on Friday – The cause is an omicron transformation, most likely the virus has spread to family circles over Christmas, says THL’s Salminen

The majority of cases not included in the delayed reporting population have been identified in the week after Christmas.

In Finland 11,334 coronavirus infections were reported on Friday, of which about 1,800 were reported late during Christmas, the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said.

New cases of coronavirus have been reported, especially in the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District (Hus) area, about 8,000. Significantly more cases of coronavirus have also been reported in Southwest Finland and Southern Ostrobothnia than in previous days.

Friday According to the data, there are 375 patients with coronary heart disease in hospital in Finland. Of the patients, 52 are in intensive care. On Thursday, there were 343 patients with coronary heart disease in hospital, 56 of whom were in intensive care.

“There has been a clear increase in the number of cases. This is due in particular to the propagation sensitivity of the omicron transform, ”says THL’s CEO Mika Salminen says in a press release.

“It is likely that the virus has spread to family circles during Christmas. A similar increase in coronary virus cases due to omicron transformation has been observed in the past in Denmark and Norway, for example. ”

THL instructs you to spend the New Year safely, following the already familiar recommendations on vaccinations, hand hygiene, and safety intervals. According to THL, the party should also be held with a small group.

“In the current epidemic situation, I would also think twice about spending time at discount sales. Unfortunately, you can also be exposed there when the virus is now widely circulating, ”says Salminen.