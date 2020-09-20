The positivity rate (proportion of the number of positive people compared to the total number of people tested) has increased to 5.7% (against 5.6% the day before).

France recorded more than 10,500 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, less than the day before, but the positivity rate increased for the second day in a row, according to data released Sunday, September 20, by Public Health France.

The number of new positive cases is precisely 10,569. Sunday’s figures are generally down from previous days, due to the closure of testing laboratories.

The positivity rate (proportion of the number of positive people compared to the total number of people tested) has increased to 5.7% (against 5.6% the day before). In addition, 3,894 coronavirus patients were hospitalized over the last seven days – 41 more than the figures announced the day before -, including 593 in intensive care (the same number as on Saturday), said the public health service. .