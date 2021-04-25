More of 1000 million people around the world have already been vaccinated against the coronavirus, which injects optimism despite the fact that the daily number of infections on the planet reached an unprecedented level, especially due to the important wave of contagion that is repeated in India and the advance of the pandemic in several Latin American countries.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has taken hold three million dead and has infected more than 145 million of people. On Friday, more than 893,000 cases of coronavirus were registered worldwide, a daily number of record infections.

To cope with it, the countries launched massive vaccination campaigns five months ago and this Saturday the one billion administered doses of anticovid vaccines were exceeded.

However, 58% of these vaccines they were injected in three countries: the United States (225.6 million), China (216.1 million) and India (138.4 million), according to the count carried out based on official data.

Israel is the country with the highest percentage of the population fully vaccinated, around 60%, followed by the United Arab Emirates (more than 51%), the United Kingdom (49% with at least one dose), the United States (42%) and Chile (41%).

Despite the advance in vaccination, the coronavirus still produces record death data in India, where dramatic images emerge: people dying at the doors of hospitals, saturated crematoriums and a very serious lack of oxygen.

Officially, with more than 2,600 in 24 hours, the total death toll is around 190,000 in India, where 1.3 billion people live. In the last 24 hours, 340,000 new infections were also registered, bringing the total number of cases to 16.5 million.

India suffers a significant wave of infections. REUTERS

In the last three days, more than a million new cases were registered. A new variant and a Hindu religious festival that has gathered tens of thousands of people in various parts of the country these days explain this worsening of the pandemic in that country.

The director of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, recalled that in rich countries one in four people is vaccinated, while in those with fewer resources only one in 500 is.

And if everyone’s goal is herd immunity on a planet where there are almost no borders, this inequality could cost dearly.

The pandemic rages in Latin America

Brazil, the second country hardest hit by covid-19, broke a new monthly record of deaths, registering 67,977 deaths this Saturday since the beginning of April, more than the mark of 66,573 deaths reported throughout March, according to the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, Ecuador broke its record of infections in a month, with 43,999 new cases, surpassing the previous maximum mark in March, a day after it imposed curfews of 57 hours in the next four weekends to alleviate infections.

Mexico City, on the other hand, this week reached its lowest level in the number of people hospitalized by the virus since April of last year, as officially reported.

Germany enters a new phase of restrictions to curb the deadly virus. Photo EFE

The situation in Europe

In Germany, contrary to what happens in other European countries where restrictions are beginning to be lifted, the government decided to increase them.

This Saturday, several measures such as national curfews came into force, after the adoption of a controversial law that strengthens the power of Chancellor Angela Merkel to fight the pandemic.

However, the German government also plans to relax some restrictions, such as going to the hairdresser or shopping without a negative test, for those who received the vaccine.

And in the UK, the restrictions still in place are still being resisted.

Police in London said five people were arrested and eight officers injured, following incidents during a demonstration against confinement, masks and the possible introduction of a health passport.

In Iraq, the Arab country with the highest number of cases and in a health crisis for decades, a fire left 23 dead this Sunday in an intensive care unit for patients with Covid-19 near Baghdad.

The Spanish police reported, for their part, the arrest of a Mallorcan who infected 22 people, after having gone to work and the gym despite having symptoms of covid-19.

With information from AFP

