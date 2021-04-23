Coronavirus More deaths reported in epidemic year 2020, statistics show – The difference from the average still remained at the level of a normal flu year

Based on the death statistics, Finland seems to have survived the first corona year quite a bit. International death statistics still show that the disease is serious, recalls a research professor at THL.

In Finland a total of 55,488 people died last year. The figure is 1,539 more than in 2019, according to Statistics Finland’s statistics published on Friday.

Has the coronavirus epidemic increased mortality in Finland? Based on statistics on the number of deaths alone, it is difficult to say with certainty, says Statistics Finland’s chief actuary Joni Rantakari.

In 2020, about 560 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Finland. Statistics on causes of death in 2020 will not be published by Statistics Finland until the end of the year.

“As such, the increase in the number of deaths is not surprising. Looking at the trend, the number has been growing fairly steadily in recent years. There are only a few years when it has fallen a bit, ”says Rantakari.

Finland’s population is aging and the population is growing, albeit mainly due to immigration. Therefore, it is likely that the annual number of deaths will continue to increase, although there may be occasional variation between individual years.

Signs the epidemic can be traced by looking more closely at the level of the population as a whole.

Increased death rates focused on those over 70, but in the peak weeks of the spring 2020 corona epidemic, only slightly more people died than the average in these age groups. In a regional analysis, the differences are clearer than this.

In Uusimaa, almost a thousand more deaths were reported last year than a year earlier. According to Statistics Finland’s weekly flash preliminary statistics, from the end of March to mid-April 2020, somewhat more people died in Uusimaa than in the corresponding period of the previous five years on average.

“It is certainly not possible to say what the situation would have been without the corona epidemic, but at least I interpret it as the fact that the corona virus situation in Uusimaa spring 2020 is also reflected in the total mortality rate in Uusimaa,” says a research professor at the National Institute for Health and Welfare. Markku Peltonen.

At the national level, spring 2020 mortality rates are only slightly above the average. The change would not be distinguished from a normal flu year. Population growth and aging also make comparisons with previous years more difficult, Peltonen reminds.

Finland moderate mortality statistics do not mean that the coronavirus is not dangerous.

Peltonen has compared mortality during the epidemic between the Nordic and Baltic countries, for example. The difficult disease situation is reflected in the death rates of many countries.

Mortality was high in Sweden in the spring of 2020 and in late 2020. In Denmark, there were more deaths than usual on both sides of the turn of the year, as well as in Latvia and Lithuania. In Estonia, the disease situation deteriorated this spring, and more deaths have been reported in the country during the spring.

The same is noticeable when looking at many Central and Southern European countries. In Britain, France and Italy, for example, last year’s death rates followed disease spikes in different waves of the epidemic.

“This reflects how serious this has been. This is by no means a disease comparable to influenza but much more severe. A lot of measures have been taken in different countries to prevent the spread of the disease, and nevertheless in some countries there is a clear increase in the number of deaths, ”says Peltonen.

Especially in the early stages of the pandemic, many media followed the effects of the coronavirus by looking at mortality statistics from different countries. At the time, the world was particularly interested in so-called over-mortality rates.

Over-mortality means that more deaths than usual occur at any given time in a given country or region. In addition to epidemics, mortality can be caused by, for example, a heat wave, famine or war. In Finland, mortality seems to have remained low in 2020.

In some countries, the number of deaths in the early stages of a pandemic was clearly higher than the official corona deaths reported. The reason was thought to be, for example, inadequate testing and varied practices in how causes of death were recorded in different countries.

Since then, testing practices have changed, and according to Peltonen, coronary deaths are reported in much the same way, especially in the Nordic countries.

With coronavirus there may be other effects on mortality. Some of the effects are not immediately visible.

“There is a broader question of how coronary interventions have affected, for example, the diagnosis of diseases and the treatment of long-term illnesses. It is difficult to assess the extent to which these will be visible in the coming years, ”says Peltonen.

The exact link between the epidemic period and the number of suicides, for example, is not yet known. During the epidemic, a large number of Finns have also missed screenings, health check-ups and other doctor visits. Rising maintenance debt increases the risk of untreated diseases or late detection of tumors.

On the other hand, coronavirus restrictions have likely to contain the spread of seasonal influenza and thus potentially prevented deaths from seasonal influenza.