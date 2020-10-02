Coronavirus More coronary infections are already detected in Finland than at the beginning of exceptional circumstances – try, Can you assess the extent of the effects of the epidemic?

Although the number of infections detected has increased, the current situation is very different from that in the spring.

Found According to THL, the number of coronavirus infections exceeded the limit of 10,000 cases in Finland on Thursday. At the weekly level, however, slightly more infections were detected last week than in mid-March, when the exceptional conditions came into force.

However, the current situation differs from the spring situation in many ways. The purpose of this story is to help outline the coronavirus infection situation and the scale of the consequences through interactive graphs and surveys.

At the same time, some of the surveys show how other respondents have assessed the scale of the effects of the coronavirus. This is not a quiz or a game at the end of which the number of correct answers would be stated.

Let’s get started the number of infections.

In the graph below, you can estimate for yourself how the number of coronavirus infections detected has evolved since the government introduced the exceptional conditions.

Start the experiment by pressing the ball at the end of the graph in the graph at mid-March and draw your estimate of the development of the number of infections detected since then.

Although the number of confirmed infections has increased in late summer and early autumn, the infection situation is not in line with THL’s research professor. Markku Peltonen estimated to be nowhere near what it was in mid-March.

In addition to his work, Peltonen has regularly published coronavirus statistics on Twitter throughout the epidemic.

The levels of infection found in spring and autumn cannot be compared with each other because few corona tests were performed in the spring. Now in the fall, an attempt is being made to test anyone with even the slightest signs of infection.

Probably, the number of infections in the spring was many times the number indicated by the statistics. The number of infections detected in the autumn is closer to the actual number of infections.

Its instead, data on hospitalized patients are reliable.

There were well over two hundred patients a day in hospital due to coronavirus during some weeks in April. In the summer, the number of patients was very small, but in the fall it has increased slightly again.

How many patients have been hospitalized daily in late September?

You will see the correct answer at the bottom of the survey after you have answered the survey.

The daily number of patients in hospital has been roughly about one-tenth or less of the number of patients in hospital during the spring peak in recent weeks.

According to Peltonen, even based on the number of patients, it seems that the infections are increasing but are still quite low compared to the spring.

On the other hand, it is also possible that the elderly and other risk groups exposed to a dangerous disease group have been better protected from infections and therefore the proportion of those hospitalized has decreased.

Based on the experience of other European countries, the situation may deteriorate rapidly. According to Peltonen, it is not inevitable, as people can influence the spread of infections through their own behavior and the authorities through possible restrictive measures.

And how many people have died of coronavirus disease in Finland by the end of September?

You will see the correct answer at the bottom of the survey after you have answered the survey.

And is the number of coronavirus deaths to date lower or higher than the number of deaths from the flu in 2018?

According to experts, the disease caused by the coronavirus is more deadly than regular seasonal flu. However, by the end of September, fewer people had died from the coronavirus disease than from the flu in 2018 (throughout the year).

According to Statistics Finland’s basic cause of death statistics, 436 people died of influenza in Finland at that time, while there are 344 coronary deaths so far.

The number of corona deaths to date can also be related to, for example, the number of road deaths. Has the annual number of road deaths from coronavirus disease killed more or less?

To date, roughly about a hundred more people have died from coronavirus disease than in road traffic, typically each year. In recent years, 211-270 people have died in road traffic every year.

The number of coronary deaths to date (344 deaths) can also be related to the prevalence of other causes of death. In 2018, for example, 122 people died, 1,683 people died of alcohol-related diseases or accidental alcohol poisoning, and more than 12,500 people died of cancer.

The absolute majority of coronavirus deaths to date occurred in Finland in the spring. From the graph below, you can see how the number of deaths has developed during this year in Finland, the Nordic countries and Europe. You can also view the situation in some other countries if you wish.

Coronavirus and related restrictions have also affected business activity, employment and working life in general. Especially many have been laid off during the current year.

Last year, during the mid-March and September, towards the end of about 26 500 new full-time lay-off period began.

How many new layoff periods have started in the corresponding period this year?

There were more than 57,000 people laid off full-time on 27 September, compared with less than 20,000 in February.

The number of unemployed jobseekers has also increased during the interest rate months.

According to employment statistics, there were more than 256,000 other unemployed jobseekers at the end of September. The number has increased by about 27,000 since February.

On the other hand, no similar development can be observed in the number of bankruptcies.

Statistics Finland reported in mid-September that filed for bankruptcies on the contrary, the number decreased in January – August compared with a year ago. At the same time, however, the number of staff in companies filed for bankruptcy increased.

As a whole, the coronavirus will have a significant impact on the Finnish economy this year. In September, the Bank of Finland estimated that Finland’s gross domestic product would shrink this year 4.7 percent.