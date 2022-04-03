Coronavirus More coronary heart disease patients have died in three months than in the whole of last year – according to THL’s Salminen, the means to reverse the trend are scarce

Almost all Finns who die from the coronavirus are already ill, says leading expert Sirkka Goebeler from THL.

Coronavirus infection more people have died this year than last year combined.

More than 1,400 people with coronary infections have died in three months, according to statistics from the National Institute for Health and Welfare (THL). According to the same statistics, a total of 1,163 people living with corona infections died in 2021.

When HS asked about it in mid-March, head of the health security department Mika Salminen THL was not particularly concerned.

However, the number of deaths has not started to fall. What is Salminen thinking now?

“Of course, it’s no nice thing that there are about as many deaths as there are,” he says.

The explanation has remained the same. According to Salminen, the high number of deaths is due to the fact that there were a huge number of corona cases in the first half of the year than before.

Death clearly the majority have been found recently in people over 80 years of age. The average age of the dead has been 84 years, says a leading expert Sirkka Goebeler From THL.

“Almost everyone is sick in advance. Coronary heart disease kills those who would die from just about any relatively serious infection, ”says Goebeler.

“It could have been a stomach disease, for example.”

Thus, according to Goebeler, the severity of the coronavirus is not specific, but that there is so much virus in circulation now. Common underlying conditions in the elderly who died of coronary heart disease, he said, include heart disease, dementia leading to bed rest, cancer and difficult-to-treat diabetes.

More than 3,000 people have died in Finland after a coronary infection. According to Goebeler, about a few hundred of them have died primarily from other causes, ie coronary heart disease has not ended up on their death certificate.

Deaths the number began to grow at the turn of the year. According to THL, the main reason is hardly the decline in the effectiveness of vaccines. In January, a short time had passed since the third vaccines for the elderly.

The omicron transformation is also not particularly deadly for the elderly, Goebeler estimates. Its danger has arisen from the fact that it is so much more contagious than previous modifications.

THL decided last week recommend the fourth dose of vaccination for those over 80 years of age and those living in nursing homes. The department based its recommendation on, among other things, the prevention of deaths and loss of life.

In those over 80 years of age, coronary mortality is quite high despite three doses.

Just according to Mika Salminen, nothing else can be done.

“We don’t really have the means. Other than that, try to protect the elderly as well as possible by means of patient safety, ”says Salminen.

According to him, people’s quality of life would suffer if, for example, meetings and visits to loved ones were restricted, as in the early days of the pandemic.

“Of course, there are risks associated with meetings, but they can be managed, for example, with the use of masks and good hand hygiene,” says Salminen.

According to Salminen, for example, in supported housing, it would be important to listen to the wishes of residents and their relatives regarding security measures.

When will the situation with coronary deaths begin to ease?

“It will be reduced at the latest when the number of cases starts to decrease. We do not yet have a clear wisdom about how long this will go, ”says Salminen.

According to Salminen, based on the situation in the other Nordic countries, it could be estimated that the situation could ease within a month at the latest. Reversals are still possible.