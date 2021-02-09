Coronavirus More corona infections from a Swedish battery factory were detected on Tuesday: 29 cluster-related infections detected in Finland

A British virus variant has been detected at the factory.

Tuesday More coronavirus infections were detected in Finns working on the construction site of a battery factory in northern Sweden.

A total of 29 infections have now been identified in Finland, which are related to the infection cluster at the battery factory. Of the cases, 24 have been reported in workers on factory sites, and five are further infections in people close to the workers.

Infections related to what was observed at the Northvolt battery plant in Skellefteå in northern Sweden infectious cluster. A virus variant from Britain has been detected at the factory.

At least 150 cases of coronavirus have been detected at the factory. At least thirty of the cases analyzed are from the British virus variant. The British variant accounts for the majority of the samples analyzed.

In Finland There are now concerns about the introduction of the British version to Finland, as about 200 Finns have worked on the factory’s construction site. Infection Chief of the Lapland Hospital District Markku Broaksen According to the report, 174 employees have returned to Finland.

According to Broaks, almost all employees have now been reached. They have been referred for a coronavirus test and have been quarantined by infectious disease doctors. The majority of employees have been placed in official quarantine.

“Some are still working in Sweden and it has been agreed that when they return to Finland, they will contact the infectious disease authority. They are directed to a test and a quarantine evaluation is performed. There are still 30 to 40 of them still working, ”says Broas.

Within a week, it will be clear whether the infections are a British virus variant or a common coronavirus.

Employees has returned to different parts of Finland. There have been cases of infection in the hospital districts of Western Ostrobothnia, Lapland, Northern Ostrobothnia, Central Ostrobothnia, Vaasa, Päijät-Häme, Pirkanmaa and Helsinki and Uusimaa (Hus).

On Tuesday, the list increased in the hospital district of Southwest Finland.